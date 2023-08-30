Registration for GATE 2024 exams by the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore is opening today. Exams will be held on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February. Results expected on 16 March 2024.

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore which is conducting Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2024 exams is expected to open the registration today i.e. 30 August. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GATE 2024 exams once the link is activated on the website i.e. gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on 3, 4, 10 and 11 February. The admit card for the same will be out on 3 January, 2024 while the results of the GATE 2024 exams are expected to be announced on 16th March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore is the organising institute for GATE 2024 exams. GATE top score is mandatory for candidates to get admission into M.Tech i.e postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions. Post Graduate Scholarship is entitled only to those students who are admitted to the course with a valid GATE score at the time of admission.

Eligibility: Candidates who have completed a degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts or those who are studying in 3rd or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme are eligible to apply for the exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to apply for GATE 2024 Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.

Click on the activated link of ‘GATE ONLINE APPLICATION’ on the home page of the website.

-Fill the application form and pay the registration fees and click on submit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are other important dates for students to remember: Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) : 29 September 2023

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee): 13 October 2023

Modifications in GATE 2024 Application: 7-11th November, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: 3 January, 2024

GATE 2024 Examinations: 03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024

Candidate's response releasing date: 15 February 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Answer Key available on Applicable portal: 16th February 2024

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: 22nd to 25th February 2024

Announcement of Results for GATE 2024: 16th March 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}