GATE 2026 admit card out: IIT Guwahati releases hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in – here's how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 admit card.

Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download their hall tickets from the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in by logging in with their credentials.

“GATE 2026 Admit Card has been released and is now available for download from the GOAPS Portal,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

GATE 2026 admit card download - What login details are required? Candidates would need their enrollment ID and password to login to the portal from where they can access the admit cards for this year's exam.

GATE 2026 admit card - How to download – a step-by-step guide Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 exam can download the admit card via the following steps:

Visit the GOAPS portal at: https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login Enter the required login details Sign in to access the GATE 2026 admit card Download the admit card and take a printout. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 exam are required to print a A4-size copy of the GATE 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre. Failure to produce the required documents may result in denial of entry.

Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of discrepancies.

GATE 2026 exam dates As per the official schedule, the GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, with results set to be announced on March 19, 2026.

GATE serves as a key entrance exam for admission to MTech and other postgraduate engineering programmes offered by the IITs and several other engineering institutes across India.