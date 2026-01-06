GATE 2026 admit card: What we know about IIT Guwahati's hall ticket release date at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 admit card release date: IIT Guwahati will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Scheduled for next month between 7 and 14 February, GATE exam scores are used for MTech, MS, and PhD admissions. Initially, the admit card was supposed to release on 2 January but its release date was postponed due to unexplained reasons. As per media reports, it is expected that the hall ticket will be issued on 7 January at the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

"The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon," the website states. The examination schedule for 32 subjects has been released. The GATE 2026 exam will be held across India in 200 cities in two shifts. Once the admit card link is activated, candidates will be able to download their GATE 2026 exam hall ticket using their enrolment ID and password.

View full Image GATE 2026 examination schedule

The official website notes, “GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India

The national-level examination will take place on 7 February for 16 subjects, for 6 subjects on 8 February, for 7 subjects on 14 February and for 3 subjects on 15 February. It is important to note that GATE scorecard will remain valid for three years.

GATE 2026 exam time The test timings are given below:

Forenoon - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon - 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

How to download GATE admit card? Candidates must follow the steps provided below to download GATE admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on application portal to login.

Step 2: Enter enrolment ID, password and security code.

Step 3: The admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Check details, save and download hall ticket. Take a printout and keep it for exam day.

Details to check on GATE 2026 admit card Candidate’s name

Photograph and signature

Roll number

Enrolment ID

Paper code

Exam date and time

Exam centre address

Exam day instructions

Candidates will be able to download their scorecard on the following dates —