GATE 2026 result date: When to expect, how to check final scorecard at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 provisional answer key was released recently at the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IT Guwahati) — gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the post graduate entrance exam ‘Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering’ are eagerly waiting for the final scorecard and GATE 2026 result.

GATE 2026 result date Candidates seeking admission to MTech programmes at top engineering colleges like IITs, NITs and IIITs, must take note of GATE 2026 result date. After provisional answer key release, the curiosity over GATE 2026 result date is building which is scheduled to release on 19 March.

How to check GATE 2026 result Follow the steps given below to check GATE 2026 result once the link is activated:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the GOAPS login portal

Step 3: Enter the enrolment ID, password and security code and click on login.

Step 4: Check and download GATE result.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Notably, GATE 2026 scores will remain valid for up to three years and are also considered during recruitment process of Public Section Understanding. GATE score does not guarantee admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other top engineering colleges, but instead makes candidates eligible to participate in counselling and admission processes of these institutes.

The computer-based test was conducted on 7,8, 14 and 15 February which included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates can check GATE 2026 scores using the answer key and response sheet.

Candidates will be able to download their GATE 2026 scorecards for free between 27 March and 31 May 2026, according to official information bulletin. A fee of ₹500 will be charged after this period to download the scorecard until 31 December 2026.

Details to check on GATE 2026 scorecard Check the following details on GATE 2026 scorecard:

Candidate’s name and registration number

Paper code and paper name

Marks obtained out of 100

GATE score out of 1000

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying marks (category-wise)

Validity period of the score GATE 2026 cutoff Along with the GATE 2026 result, cutoff marks will be released which varies based on category (General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD), difficulty level of exam and number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

