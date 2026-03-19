GATE 2026 Result link, topper list, cut-off: IIT Guwahati declares results, final answer key at GOAPS — how to check?

IIT Guwahati released the results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on March 19. Candidates who appeared for GATE 2026 will be able to check their results and scorecard online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in and on the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in.

The GATE 2026 scorecards will be made available for free between March 27 and May 31, 2026.

GATE result 2026 is available for CSE, EE, ME, ECE, DA, and CE and all other papers.

GATE 2026 final answer key along with question paper was also released today (March 19).

Advertisement

How to check GATE 2026 result? Step-by-step guide here Candidates can access GATE 2026 result link following the process mentioned below -