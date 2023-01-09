GATE admit card 2023 released. Direct link, steps to download here

GATE 2023 Examination: Date and Time

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted from 4 to 12 February 2023 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.