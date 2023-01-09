GATE admit card 2023 released. Direct link, steps to download here

GATE admit card 2023 released. Direct link, steps to download here1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
- Candidates who had registered to write the exam can now download their admit card from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the admit card for conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2023 examination. The admit card was released on 9 January 2023 on the official website.
Candidates who had registered to write the exam can now download their admit card from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.
According to an official notification released by the concerned officials, due to some unavoidable operational reasons, the release of the GATE Admit card was delayed.
The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted from 4 to 12 February 2023 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
-GATE 2023 Answer Key Release Date: 21 February 2023
-Candidates can raise objections till 25 February
-GATE 2023 Result Date: 16 March 2023
-GATE Scorecard 2023 Download Starts: 21 March 2023
-GATE Examination Schedule Direct Link: gate.iitk.ac.in/schedule.html
-Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
-On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.
-Search and click on the direct GATE 2023 Admit Card Link.
-A login page will be displayed on the screen.
-Enter the required login details.
-Hit the submit option.
-Download, save, and print the GATE Exam Admit Card 2023 for future reference.
