NEW DELHI : The third wave of Covid-19 have grappled the nation, and states have imposed various Covid curbs in order to combat the spike in Covid cases.

During such a time over 23,000 students have signed a petition on online portal change.org to postpone the GATE exam in the wake of the Covid case surge.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was scheduled to be held from 4-13 February. The result of the examination is slated to be declared on 17 March. The exam is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kahargpur.

GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the masters programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.

The students have demanded that the exam be postponed keeping in mind the safety of the examinees, at a time the highly transmissible variant of coronavirus, Omicron has swept the country. Students are signing the petition on www.change.org/p/iit-kgp-postpone-gate2022-exam-date-due-to-covid-19-3rd-wave

"With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE," the petition read.

"If the exam dates are not postponed, the candidates appearing for GATE 2022 run an imminent risk of getting infected and spreading it thereby getting threat to their life as well as their family member's lives," it added.

There was no response from the IIT Kharagpur on the issue.

