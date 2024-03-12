GATE 2024: After the results are out, those candidates who appeared in the exams can check their scores on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on March 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the results are out, those candidates who appeared in the exams can check their scores on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal is the platform to check the results of GATE 2024.

Candidates will be able to download their scorecard from March 23 to May 31, from the GOAPS portal once the results are declared. It is expected that IISc may release the cut-off details for 2024 along with the results.

The GATE 2024 exam took place between February 3 and February 11. The GATE exam is out of a total of 100 marks that is conducted via computer mode and consists of 65 questions. Candidates who appeared for the GATE exam this year can use the scorecard for the next two years as well, as the marks obtained remain valid for three years which can also be used to take admission and jobs at PSUs.

Meanwhile, candidates qualifying the minimum required percentile can seek admission to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, or Humanities. These valid GATE scores will permit admission to Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Science Technology, Architecture, or Humanities in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other Government agencies.

As per previous year's GATE results it was observed that the cut-off marks last year for various programmes under several categories increased or remained the same. In 2023, the cut-off last year for the biochemistry research in branches including BT, EY, and XL remained the same. Moreover, it remained the same for computer science and engineering and stood at 675 in 2022 and 2023.

The GATE cut-offs depend on multiple factors including the total number of candidates appearing for GATE, previous year's trends, seat availability at the participating institutions, and the difficulty level of the exam.

The GATE cut-off for Mechanical Engineering was 700 last year while in 2023 it stood at 730.

