GATE Result 2025: IIT Roorkee to declare scores on March 19 – Check details here

GATE Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, is scheduled to release the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering exam results on on March 19. Applicants can check their results at this link.

After the results are released, candidates can check their scores at the GOAPS portal, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step-by-step guide to check GATE 2025 scores Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2025 — gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the GOAPS 2025 applicant portal link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your login details and submit.

Step 4: Verify the scores and download them for future reference.

GATE 2025 exam dates The exam was held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 through computer-based test (CBT) mode. There were two sessions for GATE 2025 — the forenoon session began from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the afternoon session commenced from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

However, candidates must note that the detailed scorecard for GATE 2025 will be released separately. It can be downloaded on the official website from March 28 to May 31. If candidates need a soft copy of scorecards from May 31 until December, they will be required to pay ₹500.

What will the GATE 2025 scorecard include? The following details will be mentioned in the GATE 2025 scorecard.

Name of the candidate

Registration number

Marks obtained out of 100

GATE Score (normalized score)

All India Rank (AIR)

Cut-off or qualifying marks for each category

Validity of the GATE Scorecard The registration process for GATE 2025 began on August 24, 2024 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The final date to fill in the admission form without a late fee was September 26, while the closing date with a late fee was October 7, 2024.

