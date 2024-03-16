GATE Results 2024: IISc to declare exam results today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today i.e. on 16 March. After the results are out, those candidates who appeared in the exams can check their scores on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. It is important to note that only the results will be out today and candidates can download the score cards from 23 March. The GATE 2024 exams were held between February 3 and February 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday i.e. on 15 March, the IISc Bengaluru had released the Final Answer Keys for all test papers.

The Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal is the platform to check the results of GATE 2024.

How to check GATE 2024 Results Visit the official website i.e. gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the activated link of ‘GATE 2024 result’

Now login using your enrollment id/email address, password and captcha

Click on Submit

Your can now view your GATE 2024 results

In the 100 marks computer based exam, the cut-offs depend on multiple factors including the total number of candidates appearing for GATE, previous year's trends, seat availability at the participating institutions, and the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates who appeared for the GATE exam this year can use the scorecard for the next two years as well, as the marks obtained remain valid for three years which can also be used to take admission and jobs at PSUs.

Candidates who qualify the minimum required percentile can seek admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, or Humanities. These valid GATE scores will permit admission to Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Science Technology, Architecture, or Humanities in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other Government agencies

