Gate Results 2025 LIVE Highlights: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared GATE 2025 results today, March 19.
Candidates can check their results on the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID/email and password, where they'll find scores, qualification status, cut-off marks, and other details.
The GATE 2025 provisional answer key was declared on February 27, while the objection window closed on March 1. Along with the scores, the final answer key is also expected. The final answer key is expected, along with the result. Here's the direct link to download the results — gate2025.iitr.ac.in
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: Here is the list of the details that will be provided on the scorecards:
Candidate’s Name and Photograph: Personal details for identification.
GATE 2025 Registration Number: Unique ID assigned during the registration process.
Examination Paper and Code: The specific subject paper(s) attempted by the candidate.
Marks Obtained: Raw or normalized marks out of 100.
GATE Score: The final score calculated based on the candidate's performance.
Qualifying Marks: The minimum marks required to qualify for the respective paper.
Validity: The scorecard's validity for three years from the date of result declaration.
All India Rank (AIR): The rank secured among all candidates who appeared for that paper.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the GATE result 2025 from the official website:
Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Click on the 'GATE 2025 Result' link on the homepage.
A new page will open.
Enter your credentials and click on submit.
The GATE 2025 result will appear on the screen.
Review your result, download it, and take a printout for future reference.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: The question paper will consist of 65 questions carrying 100 marks.
AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ES, GE, IN, ME, MN, MT, NM, PE, PI and TF and GA sections carry 15 marks, and the rest 85 marks are from the subject.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. There were two sessions for GATE 2025 — the forenoon session began from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the afternoon session commenced from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: The qualified candidates can apply for PhD and MTech courses or jobs at eligible PSUs.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: The results will be valid for three years after declaration.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: PwD candidates with a benchmark disability of over 40% are eligible for compensatory time of an hour. PwD candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing are eligible for compensatory time subject to the production of a certificate.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: The examination fees for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates is ₹900 for regular period and ₹1,400 for extended period. For other candidates, the examination fees is ₹1,800 for regular period and ₹2,300 for extended period.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: GATE 2025 was conducted in 200 centres across India.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: There is no age limit to attempt GATE 2025.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE: The exam was conducted for a total of 30 test papers however, candidates were allowed to attempt two test papers.
Results 2025 LIVE Updates: For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer and 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ and NAT questions.
Gate Results 2025 LIVE Updates: IIT Roorkee brochure states, “In MCQs, only one out of four options is correct. In MSQs, one or more than one out of four options is/are correct; and for NAT questions, the answer must be keyed in using a virtual keypad."
Gate Results 2025 LIVE Updates: The types of questions include multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple-select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.
Gate 2025 Results LIVE: According to the official notification, candidates studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025. However, there is no age limit for appearing for the exam.
Gate 2025 Results LIVE: IIT Roorkee will release the scorecards today, March 19, according to its brochure.