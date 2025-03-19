Hello User
Gate Results 2025 Highlights: IIT Roorkee declares scores at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check details here

6 min read . 10:50 PM IST
Gate Results 2025 Highlights: GATE 2025 results have been released by IIT Roorkee today, March 19. Candidates can access their results on the GOAPS portal, where they will find scores, qualification status, and cut-off marks using their enrolment ID/email and password.

Gate Results 2025 Highlights: IIT Roorkee has announced the results.
