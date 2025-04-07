GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Scores to be out at 5 pm; check link, steps to download scorecard

Live Updates

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated7 Apr 2025, 02:11 PM IST
GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Students must collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools, as these will be valid documents for further education or admission processes.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: How to check results

  1. Visit the Goa Board's official websites: gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.

2. Click on the result link to go to the login page.

3. Enter your seat number or roll number and submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

In addition to the official website, students can receive their results via SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750. Digital mark sheets will also be available through DigiLocker for those with registered accounts.

7 Apr 2025, 08:41:18 AM IST

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: What if you can’t view results?

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: In case you are unable to view the results from the website, you can check the scores through SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750.

7 Apr 2025, 08:38:42 AM IST

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Can I check the marksheet from DigiLocker?

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Students can access their digital mark sheets on DigiLocker in addition to the official website. They need to log in using their board-linked credentials to download and save the document for future use.

7 Apr 2025, 08:37:24 AM IST

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: How many students gave the exams?

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: This year, 18,838 students—9,280 boys and 9,558 girls—appeared for the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 exams

7 Apr 2025, 08:36:28 AM IST

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Can I check scores by SMS?

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Students can also receive their results via SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750.

7 Apr 2025, 08:33:30 AM IST

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Which links to check results from?

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Students can check their results on the official websites: gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

