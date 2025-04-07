GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Scores to be out at 5 pm; check link, steps to download scorecard

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Stay tuned for GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE updates

Students must collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools, as these will be valid documents for further education or admission processes.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: How to check results

Visit the Goa Board's official websites: gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.

2. Click on the result link to go to the login page.

3. Enter your seat number or roll number and submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

In addition to the official website, students can receive their results via SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750. Digital mark sheets will also be available through DigiLocker for those with registered accounts.

Catch more updates on GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE updates on LiveMint