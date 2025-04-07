GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Scores to be out at 5 pm; check link, steps to download scorecard

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM.
Stay tuned for GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE updates
Students must collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools, as these will be valid documents for further education or admission processes.
2. Click on the result link to go to the login page.
3. Enter your seat number or roll number and submit.
4. Your result will appear on the screen.
5. Download and print a copy for future reference.
In addition to the official website, students can receive their results via SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750. Digital mark sheets will also be available through DigiLocker for those with registered accounts.
Catch more updates on GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE updates on LiveMint
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: In case you are unable to view the results from the website, you can check the scores through SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750.
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Students can access their digital mark sheets on DigiLocker in addition to the official website. They need to log in using their board-linked credentials to download and save the document for future use.
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: This year, 18,838 students—9,280 boys and 9,558 girls—appeared for the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 exams
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Students can also receive their results via SMS by sending “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” to 56263 or 5676750.
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Live Updates: Students can check their results on the official websites: gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.