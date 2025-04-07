Hello User
GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Scores to be out at 5 pm; check link, steps to download scorecard

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result LIVE: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Stay tuned for more updates

