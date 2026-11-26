New Delhi: Young people want the government to put job creation, industry-relevant skills and emerging technologies at the heart of the Union Budget 2027-28, pressing for an education system that keeps pace with a changing job market.

The demands emerged at the finance ministry’s final pre-budget consultation on Thursday, where participants also called for better-paid internships, closer coordination between industry and educational institutions, and greater investment in sports infrastructure, two people familiar with the discussions told Mint.

Chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the meeting was the 13th and final round of stakeholder consultations for the upcoming budget. Representatives from leading educational institutions and organisations across the country took part, with women accounting for around 40% of participants, the two people said.

“The distinctive feature of this round of consultations was the participation of young people from different parts of the country, including remote regions, who shared suggestions on making education more skill-oriented and strengthening internship programmes through better stipends to provide students with practical exposure,” said the first person.

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Participants also called for closer coordination between industry and educational institutions to ensure that academic curricula better reflect industry requirements. They stressed the need to align education with artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to prepare young people for changes in the job market.

The finance ministry said in a post on X that Sitharaman had chaired the 13th and final pre-budget consultation with Yuva for the Union Budget 2027-28 in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

A separate consultation with experts and bureaucrats, also scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled. Neither of the two people cited above explained the reasons for the cancellation.

The finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to Mint’s request for comment.

From classrooms to jobs The emphasis on employability comes as the government continues to prioritize education, employment and skill development in its budgets.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government allocated ₹1.39 trillion to the Ministry of Education, an increase of 8.27% over the previous year’s budget estimates. It also proposed a high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprise committee to recommend measures to strengthen the services sector and examine how emerging technologies, including AI, could affect jobs and skill requirements.

The upcoming budget offers another opportunity to address the concerns raised by young people.

Participants welcomed the finance ministry’s initiative to engage directly with young people and give them an opportunity to share their expectations and policy priorities ahead of the budget, the two people said.

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“Engaging young people in the budget-making process is important as they are among the most affected by decisions on education, employment and skills. The key challenge is to translate their suggestions into concrete policy measures, particularly by aligning education with changing industry needs, expanding quality apprenticeships and internships, and equipping young people with skills relevant to emerging technologies,” said D.P. Majhi, former director of Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“Greater coordination between the government, educational institutions and industry will be essential to improve employability,” said Majhi.

“India’s demographic dividend will translate into an economic advantage only if young people have the skills that the job market demands. The focus should be on moving beyond classroom-based learning to industry-linked training, meaningful internships and greater exposure to emerging technologies,” said Arvind Mohan, former political researcher at Lokniti, the research programme of the Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

Sports and other priorities Beyond education and employment, participants called for greater support for sports. They suggested introducing more incentive-based programmes to encourage students to take up sports, alongside improving infrastructure and creating better opportunities for young talent, the second person said.

The government had announced the Khelo India Mission to strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem in the 2026-27 budget. It also increased the allocation to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ₹4,479.88 crore for 2026-27, from ₹3,346 crore in the previous year’s revised estimates.

The youth consultation was part of a wider exercise that the finance ministry said it had concluded on Thursday. The consultations for the Union Budget 2027-28, held between 16 and 26 November, brought together more than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and groups in discussions chaired by Sitharaman, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

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The consultations covered industry, manufacturing, MSMEs, banking and financial services, information technology, infrastructure, employment, agriculture, education, skilling and youth affairs, among other areas.

Suggestions included promoting domestic manufacturing of bio-fertilizers and advanced agricultural inputs, developing sector-specific artificial intelligence models suited to locally available hardware, and strengthening cyber-hygiene awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions. Participants also called for measures to help rural youth and workers move into non-farm employment and sustainable enterprises.