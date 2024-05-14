Goa Board SSC result 2024: GBSHSE Class 10 results to be out on May 15 at gbshse.in; time, steps to check scores & more
Goa Board 10th result 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare the Class 10 results on May 15. GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye stated that the results would be released at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.
