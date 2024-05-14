The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is scheduled to announce results of Class 10 on May 15, a senior official told PTI on Tuesday. GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye revealed that the results would be announced at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

Students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 10 exams can check their results on the official website at gbshse.in.

The Goa Board conducted Class 10th examinations between April 1 and April 24. As many as 19,557 students, including 9,814 girls and 9,743 boys, appeared for the examination.

Here's how to check results

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the GBSHSE 10th Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and given captcha code.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: This will open a new window displaying the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of GBSHSE Class 10 result for future reference.

Details on mark sheet

Once the results are announced, check the following details mentioned on the mark sheet.

Student's name.

Seat number.

Father’s name.

Examination name: SSC.

Subjects.

Subject-wise marks.

Subject-wise grades

Total marks.

Final result: (Pass/Fail)

Students must contact the school authorities in case of a discrepancy.

This year, results of Class XII of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were declared on April 21, where the overall pass percentage stood at 85 per cent. Considering gender-wise pass percentage, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls was 88 per cent, while that of boys was 81.6 per cent.

It is noteworthy that as many as 183 special children from 104 schools across the state cleared the Class 12 exam of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in 2024. As per the result data, 86.3 per cent of students passed the Arts stream, 90.7 per cent cleared the Commerce Stream, 82.4 per cent cleared the Science stream, and 76.4 per cent students cleared vocational stream subjects.

