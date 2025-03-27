Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Results OUT; 90.64% qualify - check direct link, supp. exam date

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results, on Thursday, March 27. Students can check Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 on the official website — gbshse.in.

This year, 90.64 per cent of the students who appeared for the exam, have qualified.

How to check Goa Board HSSC Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Select the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link

Step 3: A new window will be displayed

Step 4: Add the login details required and submit

Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the results for future reference.

