Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Results OUT; 90.64% qualify - check direct link, supp. exam date

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the HSSC Class 12 results. The pass percentage for this year was 5% higher than 2024, with 90.64 per cent of the students qualifying the exams

Riya R Alex, Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Mar 2025, 10:49 PM IST
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Results OUT; 90.64% qualify - check direct link, supp. exam date
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Results OUT; 90.64% qualify - check direct link, supp. exam date

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results, on Thursday, March 27. Students can check Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 on the official website — gbshse.in.

Stay tuned for Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates

This year, 90.64 per cent of the students who appeared for the exam, have qualified.

How to check Goa Board HSSC Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Select the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link

Step 3: A new window will be displayed

Step 4: Add the login details required and submit

Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the results for future reference.

Catch all the live updates about Goa HSSC Result 2025 on LiveMint

Follow updates here:
27 Mar 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: When is the exam next year?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board has announced that the Class XII exams for next year will begin on February 10, 2026.

27 Mar 2025, 10:28 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What are sports merit marks? 3066 students avail

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Over 3000 students have availed sports merit marks, for their achievements in extracurricular activities.

27 Mar 2025, 09:20 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What if you are not satisfied with the results?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. They need to contact the respective schools in this case.

27 Mar 2025, 09:17 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: How did your school perform? Check here

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The GBSHSE board has also released the Result booklet, which includes an analysis of how several schools under the board have performed. You can check here

Read More
27 Mar 2025, 08:18 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Commerce stream records over 93% pass percentage

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Commerce stream in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams registered the highest pass percentage of over 93 per cent.

27 Mar 2025, 07:07 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Exams to be held on February 10 next year?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board announced that next year's Class XII exams will be held starting on February 10, 2026.

27 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Results improve by 5 per cent

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: This year, the Goa Board Class 12th results has seen a slight improvement with an increase of 5 per cent in passing percentage.

27 Mar 2025, 06:43 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Can the results be re-evaluated?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students not satisfied with their Goa Board Class 12 results can apply for re-checking, or re-evaluation. They would need to approach their respective schools for the same.

27 Mar 2025, 06:14 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Highest Pass Percentage in English

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: English had the highest pass percentage in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams, with 94.54% students clearing the exam.

27 Mar 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Supplementary exam dates released

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board has scheduled the Class XII supplementary exam for April 21, 2025. Students who could not clear the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams are required to sit for the supplementary exam.

27 Mar 2025, 05:37 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: More girls appeared for Goa HSSC Exam

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Of the 17,686 students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exam, 8,462 were boys and 9,224 were girls.

27 Mar 2025, 05:29 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Where to collect result booklets from?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Schools located in talukas Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandora can collect the result from Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez, Goa.

Those in Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Mormugao will be required to collect the results from Loyola High School, Margao, Salcete, Goa.

27 Mar 2025, 05:28 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What is the overall pass percentage?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: This year, 90.64% students have cleared the Goa HSSC exams.

27 Mar 2025, 05:24 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What is the pass percentage for boys and girls?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: As per the latest release, 88.69% of boys and 92.42% of girls have cleared the HSSC exam.

27 Mar 2025, 05:22 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Not able to access GBSHSE website? Here’s what to do

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: In case the GBSHSE website is not opening, students can check the Goa Class 12 result 2025 on Digilocker and through SMS.

27 Mar 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Scores declared at gbshse.in

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The GBSHSE board has announced the results at the official website: gbshse.in

27 Mar 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Centres for collection of results

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: As per the latest release, schools located in talukas Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandora can collect the result from Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez, Goa.

Schools in Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Mormugao will be required to collect the results from Loyola High School, Margao, Salcete, Goa.

27 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What if you’re not able to access GBSHSE website?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: In case the GBSHSE website is not opening, students can check the Goa Class 12 result 2025 on Digilocker and through SMS.

27 Mar 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: How to check results on Digiocker?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can also check the Goa Class 12 Board Exam results by creating an account on DigiLocker. You need to enter your roll number and date of birth to check the results.

27 Mar 2025, 04:09 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: How to check results through SMS?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can check their results via SMS by typing ‘GOA12 SEAT NUMBER,' and send it to 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

27 Mar 2025, 03:43 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Where to download Result booklet from?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Once the Goa HSSC Results are out, the result booklets can be downloaded from www.gbshse.in, or results.gbshsegoa.net

27 Mar 2025, 03:26 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What if students do not secure the passing marks?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Those candidates, who fail to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks, will be required to appear for the supplementary exams.

27 Mar 2025, 03:06 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: How many students appeared for the exam?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: A total of 17686 students appeared for the Goa Board Class 12th Exam 2025

27 Mar 2025, 02:51 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What are the passing marks for practical exams?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students need to pass the practical exams separately along with the theory papers to pass the Goa Board Class 12th Exam 2025. They are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.

27 Mar 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Where to check the results?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can check the Goa HSSC Results on the official website at gbshse.gov.in

27 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: What is the passing marks for Goa Board 12th exam?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The passing percentage for the Class 12th exam is 33%.

27 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: When was results declared last year?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: In 2024, the results were declared on April 22.

27 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: How to check results via SMS?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can check results through SMS. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Type GOA12SEAT NUMBER on the messaging app.

Step 2: Send this message to any of the numbers – 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

Step 3: Students will receive the results via message.

27 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Details required to check results

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students must have their login details ready, including their roll number and date of birth.

27 Mar 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Total centres

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The examination was conducted in 20 centres across Goa.

27 Mar 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Where to check scores?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students must visit the Goa Board official website — gbshse.in to check results.

27 Mar 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: When was the exam conducted?

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Class 12th Board Exam was conducted from February 10 to March 1, 2025.

27 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: How many students appeared?

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: A total of 17,686 students appeared for Class 12th Goa Board Exams.

27 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Where to download consolidated results from?

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: From March 29, 2025, onwards, the consolidated result sheet will be available to download from the link — service1.gbshse.in.

27 Mar 2025, 10:26 AM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Step-bystep guide to check scores

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check results with the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Select the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link

Step 3: A new window will be displayed

Step 4: Add the login details required and submit

Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the results for future reference.

27 Mar 2025, 10:02 AM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check results?

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check the results on the official website — gbshse.in.

27 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: When will the results be declared?

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: The results will be declared today, March 27 at 5pm.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationGoa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Results OUT; 90.64% qualify - check direct link, supp. exam date
MoreLess
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.