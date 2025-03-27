Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Results OUT; 90.64% qualify - check direct link, supp. exam date

Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results, on Thursday, March 27. Students can check Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 on the official website — gbshse.in.
Stay tuned for Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates
This year, 90.64 per cent of the students who appeared for the exam, have qualified.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Select the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link
Step 3: A new window will be displayed
Step 4: Add the login details required and submit
Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the results for future reference.
Catch all the live updates about Goa HSSC Result 2025 on LiveMint
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board has announced that the Class XII exams for next year will begin on February 10, 2026.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Over 3000 students have availed sports merit marks, for their achievements in extracurricular activities.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. They need to contact the respective schools in this case.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The GBSHSE board has also released the Result booklet, which includes an analysis of how several schools under the board have performed. You can check here
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Commerce stream in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams registered the highest pass percentage of over 93 per cent.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board announced that next year's Class XII exams will be held starting on February 10, 2026.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: This year, the Goa Board Class 12th results has seen a slight improvement with an increase of 5 per cent in passing percentage.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students not satisfied with their Goa Board Class 12 results can apply for re-checking, or re-evaluation. They would need to approach their respective schools for the same.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: English had the highest pass percentage in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams, with 94.54% students clearing the exam.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board has scheduled the Class XII supplementary exam for April 21, 2025. Students who could not clear the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams are required to sit for the supplementary exam.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Of the 17,686 students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exam, 8,462 were boys and 9,224 were girls.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Schools located in talukas Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandora can collect the result from Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez, Goa.
Those in Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Mormugao will be required to collect the results from Loyola High School, Margao, Salcete, Goa.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: This year, 90.64% students have cleared the Goa HSSC exams.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: As per the latest release, 88.69% of boys and 92.42% of girls have cleared the HSSC exam.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: In case the GBSHSE website is not opening, students can check the Goa Class 12 result 2025 on Digilocker and through SMS.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The GBSHSE board has announced the results at the official website: gbshse.in
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: As per the latest release, schools located in talukas Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandora can collect the result from Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez, Goa.
Schools in Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Mormugao will be required to collect the results from Loyola High School, Margao, Salcete, Goa.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: In case the GBSHSE website is not opening, students can check the Goa Class 12 result 2025 on Digilocker and through SMS.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can also check the Goa Class 12 Board Exam results by creating an account on DigiLocker. You need to enter your roll number and date of birth to check the results.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can check their results via SMS by typing ‘GOA12 SEAT NUMBER,' and send it to 56263, 58888, or 5676750.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Once the Goa HSSC Results are out, the result booklets can be downloaded from www.gbshse.in, or results.gbshsegoa.net
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Those candidates, who fail to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks, will be required to appear for the supplementary exams.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: A total of 17686 students appeared for the Goa Board Class 12th Exam 2025
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students need to pass the practical exams separately along with the theory papers to pass the Goa Board Class 12th Exam 2025. They are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can check the Goa HSSC Results on the official website at gbshse.gov.in
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The passing percentage for the Class 12th exam is 33%.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: In 2024, the results were declared on April 22.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students can check results through SMS. Here are the steps:
Step 1: Type GOA12SEAT NUMBER on the messaging app.
Step 2: Send this message to any of the numbers – 56263, 58888, or 5676750.
Step 3: Students will receive the results via message.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students must have their login details ready, including their roll number and date of birth.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The examination was conducted in 20 centres across Goa.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: Students must visit the Goa Board official website — gbshse.in to check results.
Goa HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Class 12th Board Exam was conducted from February 10 to March 1, 2025.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: A total of 17,686 students appeared for Class 12th Goa Board Exams.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: From March 29, 2025, onwards, the consolidated result sheet will be available to download from the link — service1.gbshse.in.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check results with the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Select the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link
Step 3: A new window will be displayed
Step 4: Add the login details required and submit
Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the results for future reference.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: Students can check the results on the official website — gbshse.in.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 LIVE: The results will be declared today, March 27 at 5pm.