Goa class 12 results 2022 declared. Direct link, other details here

Goa class 12 results 2022 declared. Direct link, other details here1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
Candidates who wrote the Class 12 board exam this year are suggested to visit the official website GBSHSE on gbshse.info to check their results.
The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 was declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on 21 May, 5 pm.
Candidates who wrote the Class 12 board exam this year are suggested to visit the official website GBSHSE on gbshse.info to download their results.
The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on 24 May from 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets and the students can collect the marksheets from schools.
The Goa HSSC examination was taken by 18,201 students this year, with 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates.
This year the overall pass percentage is 92.66%. A total of 18112 candidates have appeared for the Goa HSSC exam out of which 16783 candidates have passed the examination.
A total of 8861 boys candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 8033 candidates have passed the examination. The total pass percentage of the boys candidates is 90.66%. This year girls 9251 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 8750 passed. The overall pass rate for female candidates is 94.58%
The Goa Board Class 12 results were released on 19 July 2021.
The Board cancelled the examination due to increase of Covid19 cases across the country. The marks were assigned to the Class 12 students based on their internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40%.
99.66 % of students passed in commerce, 99.68 percentage in science, and 99.51% in vocational.