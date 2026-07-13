Government warns against fake internship circulating online: Check what is it?

A fake Google Form is going viral on social media, claiming to offer internships for doctors and other professionals, allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Government of India has issued a warning against any such claims.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that claims of the internship are fake.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Fact Check wing of PIB confirmed that neither the Ministry of MSME nor the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued any official notification or application form for a similar internship programme. Their post read: "A Google Form is being circulated on social media claiming to offer an internship for doctors and professionals allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA)."
"This claim is FAKE," it added alongside a screenshot of the fake form.
The alleged form claimed that the internship was 'for students from Technical, Medical, Pharmacy, and Management backgrounds who aspire to gain hands-on industry exposure and practical knowledge.'
The ‘2-month’ fake online internship mentioned that it was made for ‘medical, healthcare, and B.Tech students, as well as aspiring professionals interested in the intersection of healthcare and technology.’
“The program is conducted by experienced doctors, medical practitioners, healthcare experts, and technology professionals associated with leading healthcare and technology organizations,” the form also read.
It further lured students to share their details for ‘registration.’
The PIB also urged people to refrain from clicking on such fake and suspicious links or websites. It also warned against sharing their personal information on any unverified platforms.
"No official notification or application form for such an internship programme has been issued by MSME or MCA. Do not click on suspicious links or webpages or share your personal information on unverified platforms. For authentic information, rely only on official government websites and verified sources."
PIB has also requested citizens to report any such suspicious claims.
To report suspicious content to PIB, follow the steps below.
- WhatsApp: +91 8799711259
-Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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