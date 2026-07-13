Government warns against fake internship circulating online: Check what is it?

A fake Google Form is going viral on social media, claiming to offer internships for doctors and other professionals, allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Government of India has issued a warning against any such claims.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that claims of the internship are fake.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Fact Check wing of PIB confirmed that neither the Ministry of MSME nor the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued any official notification or application form for a similar internship programme. Their post read: "A Google Form is being circulated on social media claiming to offer an internship for doctors and professionals allegedly approved by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA)."
"This claim is FAKE," it added alongside a screenshot of the fake form.
The alleged form claimed that the internship was 'for students from Technical, Medical, Pharmacy, and Management backgrounds who aspire to gain hands-on industry exposure and practical knowledge.'
The ‘2-month’ fake online internship mentioned that it was made for ‘medical, healthcare, and B.Tech students, as well as aspiring professionals interested in the intersection of healthcare and technology.’
“The program is conducted by experienced doctors, medical practitioners, healthcare experts, and technology professionals associated with leading healthcare and technology organizations,” the form also read.
It further lured students to share their details for ‘registration.’
The PIB also urged people to refrain from clicking on such fake and suspicious links or websites. It also warned against sharing their personal information on any unverified platforms.
"No official notification or application form for such an internship programme has been issued by MSME or MCA. Do not click on suspicious links or webpages or share your personal information on unverified platforms. For authentic information, rely only on official government websites and verified sources."
PIB has also requested citizens to report any such suspicious claims.
To report suspicious content to PIB, follow the steps below.
- WhatsApp: +91 8799711259
-Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in