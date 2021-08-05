Govt has set up 8,706 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools across the country

To facilitate smooth functioning and monitoring of ATL schools across the country, AIM has created an online monitoring tool – ATL Dashboard. Through ATL Dashboard, schools are able to update their activities in real time and submit reports on a monthly basis. Various ATL related elements such as contact details, pictures, workshops, events, advisory body meetings, etc. are recorded digitally through the ATL Dashboard. The ATL schools are reviewed on a periodic basis through ATL Dashboard. Schools are mandated to submit audited statement of accounts and utilization certificate every year, as a part of application for subsequent tranches. These documents along with the other relevant compliance documents are checked and verified before the sanction of subsequent tranche for the school.