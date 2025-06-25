GPAT Result 2025 OUT. Check category-wise cutoff score, steps to download NBE GPAT exam results at natboard.edu.in

GPAT-2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years and will be available to download on the NBEMS website only for a period of SIX months after release.

Livemint
Updated25 Jun 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(PTI)

GPAT Result 2025 OUT: The result for Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT-2025), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was announced on Wednesday, June 25.

However, the scorecard for GPAT-2025 will only be available to download from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on or after 4 July 2025. This scorecard mentions the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores, percentiles, and ranks.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) said that candidates who appeared in GPAT 2025 will be able to access the post-challenge question paper and the final answer keys on or after 4 July 2025 through applicant login at the NBEMS website, https://natboard.edu.in.

“Final answer keys of GPAT-2025 have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts after examining all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys/recorded responses of GPAT 2025 as published by NBEMS on 29.05.2025,” the board said.

Also Read | TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 result LIVE: Law entrance test scores OUT now

GPAT Result 2025

According to a NBEMS circular, this year, as many as 4,714 candidates have qualified for the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test and are now eligible for M.Pharm admission and a scholarship (if applicable).

Check category-wise cutoff score

GPAT category-wise cut-off
Also Read | CUET PG Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG: How to check scores?

Steps to download NBE GPAT exam results at natboard.edu.in

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. You may be redirected from nbe.edu.in, the official NBEMS/PCI exam portal.
  • Under the “Examinations” or “Results” section, look for a link labelled “GPAT 2025 Result”, “GPAT 2025 Result Live Now”, or “Result of GPAT 2025”
  • Log in using your Application Number (or Roll No.), Date of Birth, Password or Security Pin, and Captcha/security code
  • Click Submit
  • Once logged in, click “View Result/Scorecard”.
  • Your result will display details like marks obtained, All‑India Rank, qualifying status, and cut‑off information
  • Download the PDF and print multiple copies for future processes
  • The GPAT scorecard is essential for all counselling and future admission processes.

GPAT 2025 score is valid for 3 years

NBEMS said that the GPAT-2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years. However, these scorecards are not sent by post or email, and will be available to download on the NBEMS website only for a period of SIX months after release.

Therefore, all applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window.

Also Read | IISER Aptitude Test: IAT 2025 result announced at iiseradmission.in; details

GPAT 2025: For query

For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationGPAT Result 2025 OUT. Check category-wise cutoff score, steps to download NBE GPAT exam results at natboard.edu.in
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.