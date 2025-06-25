GPAT Result 2025 OUT. Check category-wise cutoff score, steps to download NBE GPAT exam results at natboard.edu.in

GPAT Result 2025 OUT: The result for Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT-2025), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was announced on Wednesday, June 25.

However, the scorecard for GPAT-2025 will only be available to download from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on or after 4 July 2025. This scorecard mentions the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores, percentiles, and ranks.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) said that candidates who appeared in GPAT 2025 will be able to access the post-challenge question paper and the final answer keys on or after 4 July 2025 through applicant login at the NBEMS website, https://natboard.edu.in.

“Final answer keys of GPAT-2025 have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts after examining all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys/recorded responses of GPAT 2025 as published by NBEMS on 29.05.2025,” the board said.

GPAT Result 2025 According to a NBEMS circular, this year, as many as 4,714 candidates have qualified for the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test and are now eligible for M.Pharm admission and a scholarship (if applicable).

Check category-wise cutoff score

GPAT category-wise cut-off

Steps to download NBE GPAT exam results at natboard.edu.in Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. You may be redirected from nbe.edu.in, the official NBEMS/PCI exam portal.

Under the “Examinations” or “Results” section, look for a link labelled “GPAT 2025 Result”, “GPAT 2025 Result Live Now”, or “Result of GPAT 2025”

Log in using your Application Number (or Roll No.), Date of Birth, Password or Security Pin, and Captcha/security code

Click Submit

Once logged in, click “View Result/Scorecard”.

Your result will display details like marks obtained, All‑India Rank, qualifying status, and cut‑off information

Download the PDF and print multiple copies for future processes

The GPAT scorecard is essential for all counselling and future admission processes. GPAT 2025 score is valid for 3 years NBEMS said that the GPAT-2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years. However, these scorecards are not sent by post or email, and will be available to download on the NBEMS website only for a period of SIX months after release.

Therefore, all applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window.