GPAT Result 2025 OUT. Check category-wise cutoff score, steps to download NBE GPAT exam results at natboard.edu.in

GPAT Result 2025 OUT: The result for Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT-2025), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was announced on Wednesday, June 25.
However, the scorecard for GPAT-2025 will only be available to download from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on or after 4 July 2025. This scorecard mentions the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores, percentiles, and ranks.
The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) said that candidates who appeared in GPAT 2025 will be able to access the post-challenge question paper and the final answer keys on or after 4 July 2025 through applicant login at the NBEMS website, https://natboard.edu.in.
“Final answer keys of GPAT-2025 have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts after examining all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys/recorded responses of GPAT 2025 as published by NBEMS on 29.05.2025,” the board said.
According to a NBEMS circular, this year, as many as 4,714 candidates have qualified for the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test and are now eligible for M.Pharm admission and a scholarship (if applicable).
NBEMS said that the GPAT-2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years. However, these scorecards are not sent by post or email, and will be available to download on the NBEMS website only for a period of SIX months after release.
Therefore, all applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window.
For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main