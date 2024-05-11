GSEB 10th result 2024: Chairman of GSEB said that good results this year ‘will lead to dropout ratio going down gradually, gross enrolment rate will go up and students will go to their skill-based avenues.’

GSEB 10th result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results for Class 10 today, May 11 at gseb.org.

This year, the overall pass percentage registered was 82.56% is significantly higher than the previous year's where it stood at 64.62%. It surpassed the records of last ten years even the record set in 2011which was 71.06% and 70.65% in 2007. Celebrations were in full swing after Gujarat board declared SSC result.

The video below shows students from Rajkot school marking the day by shaking a leg as happiness spurled the atmosphere.

Video footage from Ahmedabad's The HB Kapadia New High School shows students cheering after declaration of result.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the students. The post read, " Congratulations to all the students who have cleared the Class-10 exam announced by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and best wishes for a bright future."

“Gandhinagar district has recorded the best results, followed by Surat, Mehsana and Banaskantha. Porbandar district recorded the lowest pass percentage." ANI quoted chairman of GSEB, Banchhanidhi Pani as saying.

Girls outperformed boys this year with pass percentage of 86.69% while that of boys stood at 79.12%. Commenting on the dropout ratio he said, "I think these are very good results. This will lead to dropout ratio going down gradually, gross enrolment rate will go up and students will go to their skill-based avenues."

Gandhinagar outperformed all districts in the state by registering the highest pass percentage, 87.22%. Surat district trailed close behind with 86.75% pass percentage. Porbander recorded lowest pass percentage 74.57%.

Given below are pass percentages of other districts :

Narmada -86.54%,

Banaskantha -86.23%

Mehsana -86.03%

