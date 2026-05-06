GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th result OUT at gseb.org, direct link and more; 10th scorecard at 8 am

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already declared Class 12 result at hscresult.gseb.org and is all set to announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 today — May 6. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from 8 am onwards.
The scorecards will be released on the official website at gseb.org. Essential login credential needed to check marks include six-digit seat number. The scorecard can also be accessed via DigiLocker, WhatsApp and SMS service.
Gujarat's Education Board conducted these Class 10 exams from 26 February to 16 March this year. Around 9 lakh students appeared for these SSC exams which were held across 1,701 centres in the state.
Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org.
Step 2: Enter six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.
Step 3: Click on "Go" tab.
Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet
Step 5: Download and save the GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference
Catch all GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here
Boys pass percentage : 84.04%
Girls pass percentage : 84.65%
General stream pass rate stood at 92.17% in the GSEB HSC Result 2026.
GSEB HSC overall pass percentage 2026 stood at 84.33% for Science stream.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared Class 12 result at hscresult.gseb.org
To successfully qualify the GSEB Class 10 examinations, students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject. This implies that to be eligible for higher secondary admissions, a student must secure at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects.
The Gujarat Board uses 9-point grading system given above.
Once the result is declared, candidates must check the following details on the scorecard
Total Registered Candidates (including regular students): 9,07,175
Regular Students: 7,69,994
gseb.org
result.gseb.org
gsebeservice.com
To check GSEB 10th 2026 scores via WhatsApp, students can send their seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.
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