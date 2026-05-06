GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th result OUT at gseb.org, direct link and more; 10th scorecard at 8 am

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already declared Class 12 result at hscresult.gseb.org and is all set to announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 today — May 6. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from 8 am onwards.

The scorecards will be released on the official website at gseb.org. Essential login credential needed to check marks include six-digit seat number. The scorecard can also be accessed via DigiLocker, WhatsApp and SMS service.

Gujarat's Education Board conducted these Class 10 exams from 26 February to 16 March this year. Around 9 lakh students appeared for these SSC exams which were held across 1,701 centres in the state.

How to check GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet online

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.

Step 3: Click on "Go" tab.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet

Step 5: Download and save the GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

Catch all GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here