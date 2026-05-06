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GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th result OUT at gseb.org, direct link and more; 10th scorecard at 8 am

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Board has already released 12th result at hscresult.gseb.org, it will declare SSC results today at 8 am at gseb.org. Stay tuned for toppers' list, overall and district-wise performance and other stats of GSEB Class 10 result.

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 May 2026, 07:47:02 AM IST
GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Board has already released 12th result at hscresult.gseb.org.
GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Board has already released 12th result at hscresult.gseb.org.

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already declared Class 12 result at hscresult.gseb.org and is all set to announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 today — May 6. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from 8 am onwards.

The scorecards will be released on the official website at gseb.org. Essential login credential needed to check marks include six-digit seat number. The scorecard can also be accessed via DigiLocker, WhatsApp and SMS service.

Gujarat's Education Board conducted these Class 10 exams from 26 February to 16 March this year. Around 9 lakh students appeared for these SSC exams which were held across 1,701 centres in the state.

How to check GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet online

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.

Step 3: Click on "Go" tab.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet

Step 5: Download and save the GSEB 10th 2026 marksheet, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

Catch all GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

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6 May 2026, 07:46:35 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Girls outperform boys by narrow margin in HSC results

Boys pass percentage : 84.04%

Girls pass percentage : 84.65%

6 May 2026, 07:45:21 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: HSC General stream pass rate at 92.17%

General stream pass rate stood at 92.17% in the GSEB HSC Result 2026.

6 May 2026, 07:43:41 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: 84.33 pass percentage recorded in HSC Science stream

GSEB HSC overall pass percentage 2026 stood at 84.33% for Science stream.

6 May 2026, 07:39:51 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 result OUT at hscresult.gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared Class 12 result at hscresult.gseb.org

6 May 2026, 07:27:31 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: What are minimum passing marks

To successfully qualify the GSEB Class 10 examinations, students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject. This implies that to be eligible for higher secondary admissions, a student must secure at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects.

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6 May 2026, 07:15:45 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Grading system

The Gujarat Board uses 9-point grading system given above.

6 May 2026, 07:12:20 AM IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Details to check on 10th, 12th scorecard

Once the result is declared, candidates must check the following details on the scorecard

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Marks
  • Class
  • Subjects
  • Total marks
  • Grade
  • Qualifying status

6 May 2026, 07:10:48 AM IST

GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check scores using SMS service

  • Open SMS application on your mobile phone.
  • Create a new message
  • Type SSC [Seat Number] and send it to 56263.
  • The student will receive their GSEB 10th result 2026 on the same number.

6 May 2026, 07:08:26 AM IST

GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How many students registered for SSC exam?

Total Registered Candidates (including regular students): 9,07,175

Regular Students: 7,69,994

6 May 2026, 07:06:47 AM IST

GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to track

gseb.org

result.gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

6 May 2026, 07:03:46 AM IST

GSEB 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check SSC 2026 scores via WhatsApp

To check GSEB 10th 2026 scores via WhatsApp, students can send their seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

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