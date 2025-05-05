GSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Gujarat Board to release HSC Science, General, Vocational marks today at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the results of Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations on Monday, May 5, at 10:30 AM.

Students who appeared in theses exam will be able to access their GSEB 12th result after the official link is activated at gseb.org. The Education Board will declare results for GSEB12th Science, General and Vocational examinations.

Essential login credentials need to check GSEB 12th result include seat number of the exam, as per the Gujarat Board. The official notification said that the students can check their results through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971. Notably, the notification regarding marksheet, certificate and SR will be shared later with the schools.

Results will be available on 5th May, 2025 after 10:30 AM, GSEB official website says.

How to check GSEB 12th result? GSEB conducted the HSC examination between February 27 and March 13 this year. Students can check and download the GSEB HSC result 2025 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board results at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the GSEB Class 12 result link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter their credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The board will release toppers' list, overall pass percentage, and merit lists along with the GSEB Class 12 results. Last year, an overall percentage of 82.45% was recorded. The General stream comprising Commerce and Arts registered pass percentage of 91.93% in 2024.