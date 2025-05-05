Flash Offer

GSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Gujarat Board to release HSC Science, General, Vocational marks today at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2025: Students can check their GSEB 12th result using their seat number on the official website or via WhatsApp. The Gujarat Board will announce the Class 12 results on May 5 at 10:30 AM for Science, General and Vocational streams.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published5 May 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Advertisement
GSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Students can check results on gseb.org or through WhatsApp by sending their seat number.(Sudipta Banerjee | ANI)

GSEB HSC Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the results of Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations on Monday, May 5, at 10:30 AM.

Advertisement

Students who appeared in theses exam will be able to access their GSEB 12th result after the official link is activated at gseb.org. The Education Board will declare results for GSEB12th Science, General and Vocational examinations.

Also Read | GSEB Result 2025 Date and Time: How to check Gujarat 10th 12th results? Details

Essential login credentials need to check GSEB 12th result include seat number of the exam, as per the Gujarat Board. The official notification said that the students can check their results through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971. Notably, the notification regarding marksheet, certificate and SR will be shared later with the schools.

Advertisement
Also Read | CBSE Results 2025: What past year trends say about Class 10, 12 exam result date
Results will be available on 5th May, 2025 after 10:30 AM, GSEB official website says.

How to check GSEB 12th result?

GSEB conducted the HSC examination between February 27 and March 13 this year. Students can check and download the GSEB HSC result 2025 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board results at gseb.org.

Advertisement

Step 2: On the home page, click on the GSEB Class 12 result link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter their credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live: 93.37% students pass exams

The board will release toppers' list, overall pass percentage, and merit lists along with the GSEB Class 12 results. Last year, an overall percentage of 82.45% was recorded. The General stream comprising Commerce and Arts registered pass percentage of 91.93% in 2024.

Details regarding revaluation, reverification, compartment and supplementary exams, name correction, rejection of marks and more will be released later. candidates are advised to check the official website of GSEB for further details.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationGSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Gujarat Board to release HSC Science, General, Vocational marks today at gseb.org
First Published:5 May 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App