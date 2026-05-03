GSEB Class 12 Result 2026: When will Gujarat Board HSC results be out at gseb.org? Check date, time, direct link here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare the GSEB Class 12 results tomorrow, May 4, 2026, at 10 am. Candidates can check their results on the official website at gseb.org. Students can also access their scorecards through DigiLocker.
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on the GSEB Class 12 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
The Gujarat Board will also provide an SMS facility for Class 12 students to access their GSEB HSC results on mobile phones.
Students need to follow the formats below to receive their results:
HSC Science: Type GJ12S and send it to 58888111.
HSC General: Type GJ12G and send it to 58888111.
The GSEB HSC examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 16, 2026, across more than 1,700 centres in Gujarat. Exams for the Science and General/Arts streams were held in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:15 pm, with strict invigilation and full adherence to board guidelines.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
In the previous academic session, the Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.51%, with boys slightly ahead at 83.79% compared to 83.20% among girls. The General (Arts) stream performed significantly better, achieving a pass rate of 93.07%, with girls outperforming boys (95.23% versus 90.78%). Commerce students also delivered strong results, with nearly 91% successfully clearing the exams.
Among Class 12 Science students, boys marginally outperformed girls, registering a pass rate of 83.79% against 83.20%. In the Arts stream, the Gujarat Board reported a pass percentage of 93.07% in the previous session, an improvement from 91.93% in 2024.
In the 2024 GSEB HSC Science results, a total of 1,11,132 students appeared for the Gujarat Board Science stream examination, of whom 91,625 passed. The pass percentage stood at 90.11% in Group A and 78.34% in Group B, while the combined pass percentage for Groups A and B was 68.42%.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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