GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Visit gseb.org to download Gujarat Board Class 12th result; steps to check here

05 May 2025, 09:28 AM IST
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to check Class 12th result at 10:30 AM today via app
Students need to download GSEB HSC Result 2025 app from Google Playstore to check scores.
Step 1: Click on GSEB HSC Result 2025 link and enter login credentials- roll number, roll code.
Step 2: Download GSEB HSC scorecard PDF
Step 3: Take a printout of the GSEB HSC marksheet for future reference.
05 May 2025, 09:24 AM IST
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check scores through WhatsApp
Students can check and download the GSEB HSC result 2025 through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.
05 May 2025, 08:54 AM IST
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Official notice
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE:
05 May 2025, 08:25 AM IST
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: What are alternate ways to check GSEB Class 12 results?
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE:
- DigiLocker: Results will be available for download using your DigiLocker account.
- WhatsApp: Send your seat number to the official GSEB WhatsApp number: 6357300971 to receive your result.
- SMS: Send your seat number via SMS (specific format and number to be confirmed).
05 May 2025, 08:11 AM IST
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to check score card
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE:
- Visit the official website: gseb.org
- Click on the “Result” tab.
- Select “HSC Result 2025.”
- Enter your six-digit seat number.
- Click the ‘Go’ button.
Your result will appear on the screen. Save or print a copy for future reference.