GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Visit gseb.org to download Gujarat Board Class 12th result; steps to check here

According to the official notification of GSEB, the students can check their results through WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.
Students need to download GSEB HSC Result 2025 app from Google Playstore to check scores.
Step 1: Click on GSEB HSC Result 2025 link and enter login credentials- roll number, roll code.
Step 2: Download GSEB HSC scorecard PDF
Step 3: Take a printout of the GSEB HSC marksheet for future reference.
