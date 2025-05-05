Flash Offer

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Visit gseb.org to download Gujarat Board Class 12th result; steps to check here

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: GSEB will announce the results of the Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations today at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates

Updated5 May 2025, 09:29 AM IST
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Students will be able to download their Gujarat Board Result 2025 through official websites after it has been released.(PTI)

According to the official notification of GSEB, the students can check their results through WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.

Follow updates here:
05 May 2025, 09:28 AM IST

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to check Class 12th result at 10:30 AM today via app

Students need to download GSEB HSC Result 2025 app from Google Playstore to check scores. 

Step 1: Click on GSEB HSC Result 2025 link and enter login credentials- roll number, roll code. 

Step 2: Download GSEB HSC scorecard PDF 

Step 3: Take a printout of the GSEB HSC marksheet for future reference.

05 May 2025, 09:24 AM IST

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check scores through WhatsApp

Students can check and download the GSEB HSC result 2025 through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

05 May 2025, 08:54 AM IST

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Official notice

05 May 2025, 08:25 AM IST

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: What are alternate ways to check GSEB Class 12 results?

  • DigiLocker: Results will be available for download using your DigiLocker account.
  • WhatsApp: Send your seat number to the official GSEB WhatsApp number: 6357300971 to receive your result.
  • SMS: Send your seat number via SMS (specific format and number to be confirmed).

05 May 2025, 08:11 AM IST

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to check score card

  • Visit the official website: gseb.org
  • Click on the “Result” tab.
  • Select “HSC Result 2025.”
  • Enter your six-digit seat number.
  • Click the ‘Go’ button.

Your result will appear on the screen. Save or print a copy for future reference.

