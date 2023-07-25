GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023 out on gseb.org; here's how to check

GSEB Supplementary Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results of the 2023 Science stream supplementary exams on 25 July.

Students who appeared for the GSEB supplementary exams can check their results on the boards official website i.e. gseb.org. The Class 12 supplemetary exams were held from 10-13 July

On 2 May, GSHSEB had declared the results of Class 12 science stream results. The pass percentage for the Science stream exams stood at 65.58 percent which was lowest in last four years. This year, the boys outnumbered girls with pass percentage of 66.32 as compared to 64.66 percent. Speaking of region wise topper, Morbi district has topped the GSEB 12th Science Examination 2023.

Prior to that in 2022, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 72.02 percent. Prior to that, in 2019, 2020, 2021 the pass percentage was 71.9 percent, 71.34 percent and 100 percent respectively.

Here's how to check GSEB Supplementary Result 2023

-Visit the official website of GSHSEB i.e. gseb.org

-Now, click on the activated link of 12th Science Supplementary results

-Enter your seat number and Captcha and click on 'Go'

-Your GSEB Science Supplementary Result 2023 will appear on the screen

-Download for future use.

Meanwhile, speaking of other Arts and Commerce results, GSHSEB had announced the HSC these two streams on May 31. The overall pass percentage for the HSC general stream was at 73.27 percent. Last year, the pass percentage for the GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce streams was 86.91 percent. The girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 80.39 percent. The pass percentage of boys stood at 67.03 percent.

The results data revealed that both boys and girls have experienced a decline in pass percentage compared to the previous year.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from 14-25 March. In the Gujarat 12th general stream result, a total of 5,093 students have achieved a percentile rank above 99.