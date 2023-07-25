GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023 out on gseb.org; here's how to check

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023 out on gseb.org; here's how to check1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST
GSHSEB announced the results of the 2023 Science stream supplementary exams. The pass percentage for the Science stream exams stood at 65.58 percent. Morbi district has topped the GSEB 12th Science Examination 2023.
GSEB Supplementary Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results of the 2023 Science stream supplementary exams on 25 July.
