GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT! Check Class 10 scorecard at gbseb.org

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the supplementary SSC result 2025 today, July 18. Those students, who appeared in the compartment examination conducted between June 23 to July 1 this year can access their scorecard at the official website, gbseb.org.

As many as 1,24,058 students had registered for GSEB SSC Supplementary exam this year but 30,154 students did not appear for the exams.

How to check GSEB SSC supply result Students must follow the steps mentioned below to check their GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 online:

Step 1: Visit official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Select “SSC Supplementary Result 2025” link on the home page.

Step 3: Provide 6-digit seat number and click on Submit to view and download result

Step 4: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

How to check GSEB SSC supply result via WhatsApp To check GSEB SSC supply result via WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Step 1: Type your seat number.

Step 2: Send it to 63573 00971

Step 3: GSEB will send the result on the same mobile number.

How to check GSEB SSC supply result SMS Step 1: Create a new message and type SSC <space> Seat Number (Example: SSC 123456)

Step 2: Send it to 56263

Step 3: You will receive your result from GSEB by SMS

Students need score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2025. Differently-abled students need a minimum of 20% per marks subject to qualify the exam. This year, a total of 93,904 students appeared for the GSEB SSC supplementary exam. Out of these, 25,929 students qualified the class 10 purak exam, recording a pass percentage of 27.61 percent.

Carefully check the details provided below on the scorecard: