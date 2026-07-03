GSEB supplementary result 2026 OUT: Steps to check Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Purak results at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) officially announced the highly anticipated GSEB SSC and HSC Supplementary (Purak) Result 2026 on Friday, July 3.
Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 June supplementary examinations can now access their scorecards online at gseb.org. To check their passing status, students will need to log in to the official Gujarat Board result portal using their exam seat numbers.
The supplementary exams, commonly known as the Purak exams, serve as a critical lifeline for students who were unable to secure passing marks in one or two subjects during the regular board examinations held earlier this year.
This second opportunity allows students to save a crucial academic year and continue their higher education journey seamlessly.
In addition to the individual scorecards, the GSEB released comprehensive stream-wise and category-wise performance statistics detailing the overall pass percentages for the Science, General, and SSC streams.
Students can download their digital supplementary marksheets by following these step-by-step instructions:
The board has shared detailed data regarding student participation and success rates. According to the official statistics for the HSC (Class 12) Science stream supplementary examination:
The Gujarat Board also provided a breakdown of the performance data for both the SSC and HSC General streams.
For the Class 10 (SSC) supplementary examinations, the board released detailed category-wise performance metrics. Continuing a widespread trend witnessed across various national and state board exams this year, girls outperformed boys, recording a notably higher pass percentage in the SSC Purak results.
|Category
|Registered
|Appeared
|Pass Percentage
|Boys
|72,321
|61,618
|29.86%
|Girls
|49,118
|31,703
|39.26%
|Total
|121,439
|93,321
|—
Meanwhile, students in the HSC General Stream showcased a strong overall performance. The board reported a highly commendable overall pass percentage of 60.83% for the Class 12 General Stream supplementary examination, reflecting a significant volume of students successfully clearing their pending papers and securing their diplomas.
|Stream
|Registered
|Appeared
|Pass Percentage
|General Stream
|40,044
|33,772
|60.83%
|Vocational Stream
|35
|32
|65.63%
|U.U. Buniyadi (Basic) Stream
|154
|140
|67.86%
|Total
|40,233
|33,944
|—
Students who have downloaded their digital marksheets are strictly advised to carefully verify all personal and academic details mentioned on the document.
This includes checking the spelling of their name, seat number, subject-wise marks, total score, and final qualifying status. This downloaded online copy will serve as a provisional document for immediate admission purposes.
Students must retain a printed copy until the original, physical documents and passing certificates are issued by the GSEB and distributed through their respective schools in the coming weeks.