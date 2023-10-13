GSHSEB 2024 exams: Gujarat Board announces Class 10, 12 exam dates. Check time table and other details here
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 exams 2024. As per the GSEB statement, Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Class 10 exams and Class 12 Science Stream and General Stream and Vocational , Sanskrit Medium will be held from 11 March 2024 to 26 April 2024. Students can check the complete timetable for their exams on GSEB official website i.e. gseb.org.