The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 exams 2024. As per the GSEB statement, Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Class 10 exams and Class 12 Science Stream and General Stream and Vocational , Sanskrit Medium will be held from 11 March 2024 to 26 April 2024. Students can check the complete timetable for their exams on GSEB official website i.e. gseb.org.

The Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream exams will end on 22 March while Class 12 General stream will end on 26 March.

GSEB Class 12 exam time table 2024 for regular, repeater and special Science Stream is as follows:

11 March - Physics

13 March - Chemistry

15 March - Biology

18 March - Mathematics

20 March - English (First Language and Second Language)

22 March - Gujarati (First and Second Language), Hindi (First and Second Language), Marathi (First Language), Urdu (First Language), Sindhi (First language), Tamil (First language), Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Computer Education (theory) The timings of the exams is scheduled from 3pm-6:30 pm while the timing of the Computer Education is scheduled at 3 pm-5:15 pm

GSEB class 10th exam dates 2024 The Class 10 exams will begin from 11 March and will be completed by 22 March. The time table for the exams is as follows:

11 March: First Language (English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia)

13 March: Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics

15 March: Social Science

18 March: Science

20 March: English (Second Language)

21 March Gujarati (Second Language)

22 March: Second Language (Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Sports Physical Education Fitness and Leisure, Electronic and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Food Processing, IT/ITES, Travel Tourism, Retail.

Speaking of the 2023 Class 10 results, A total of 734898 students appeared in the exam of which 474893 students could clear the examination. The pass percentage of students stood at 64.62 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for the HSC general stream stood at 73.27 percent while Science stream saw pass percentage at 65.58 percent.

