GTU Result 2025 OUT: Semester 4 Diploma scores declared at gtu.ac.in; check steps to download & more

GTU Result 2025: Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad, has announced the scores for the Diploma Semester 4 -Regular examination on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates can now check the scores on the results portal available at the university's official website — gtu.ac.in.
Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Technological University at gtu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Choose the exam name from the list – "Diploma SEM 4- Regular (May 2025)."
Step 4: Fill in your Enrollment Number and Seat Number.
Step 5: Click on the submit tab to view the results and download them for future reference.
