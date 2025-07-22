GTU Result 2025 OUT: Semester 4 Diploma scores declared at gtu.ac.in; check steps to download & more

GTU Result 2025: Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad, has announced the scores for the Diploma Semester 4 -Regular examination on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates can now check the scores on the results portal available at the university's official website — gtu.ac.in.

GTU result 2025: Steps to check scores Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Technological University at gtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the exam name from the list – "Diploma SEM 4- Regular (May 2025)."

Step 4: Fill in your Enrollment Number and Seat Number.