Gujarat Board Result 2026: When will GSEB SSC and HSC results be announced? How to download the marks memo from gseb.org

Checking for the Gujarat Board Result 2026? Find the latest updates on GSEB SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) Science and General stream result dates, official website links, and a step-by-step guide to checking marks via WhatsApp and SMS.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 May 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Students must have their 6-digit or 7-digit seat number, as printed on their admit card, ready
Students must have their 6-digit or 7-digit seat number, as printed on their admit card, ready(Photo by Ravi Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations for the 2025-26 academic session soon.

Over 15 lakh students who appeared for the high school exams in March will be able to check and download their mark sheets online through the official website, gsebeservice.com, soon.

According to previous trends, the Gujarat Board typically releases the results in a phased manner, starting with the HSC Science stream, followed by the General stream and SSC results.

Also Read | JAC 12th Result 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results expected soon

GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2026: Expected dates

While the Gujarat Board is yet to release an official circular for the exact date, media reports and past trends suggest the following timeline:

  • GSEB HSC Science Result: Likely to be declared in the first week of May 2026.
  • GSEB HSC General/Vocational Result: Expected by the second week of May 2026.
  • GSEB SSC (Class 10) Result: Usually announced in the third or fourth week of May 2026.

Results are generally activated on the official portal at 8:00 AM.

GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2026: Step-by-step guide to check results 2026 at gseb.org

Students must have their 6-digit or 7-digit seat number, as printed on their admit card, ready. To access your digital marks memo, follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the official portal www.gseb.org.
  • Click on the relevant link for "SSC Result 2026" or "HSC Result 2026."
  • Enter your seat series (A, B, C, S, P) and the seat number.
  • Click on the 'Go' button to view your result.
  • Download and save the PDF of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Will board marksheet come out this week?

GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2026: Alternative ways

via WhatsApp

The Gujarat Board provides a direct WhatsApp service to reduce server load on the main website.

Send your Seat Number to +91 6357300971 to receive your score instantly.

via SMS

For students with limited internet connectivity, results are available via SMS:

For SSC: Type SSC and send to 56263.

For HSC Science: Type GJ12S and send to 58888111.

For HSC General: Type GJ12G and send to 58888111.

GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2026: Grading system

The GSEB follows a 9-point grading scale. Students must score a minimum of 33%, Grade ‘D’, in all subjects to be eligible for a passing certificate.

A1: 91 – 100 Marks (Outstanding)

A2: 81 – 90 Marks (Excellent)

B1: 71 – 80 Marks (Very Good)

B2: 61 – 70 Marks (Good)

C1: 51 – 60 Marks (Above Average)

D: 33 – 40 Marks (Fair/Pass)

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 date and time confirmed! When to check 12th scores

GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2026: Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams

Students who are not satisfied with their marks or failed to clear a subject get two secondary options:

  • Verification/Revaluation: Students can apply for marks verification online within 15 days of the result declaration. A nominal fee per subject is applicable.
  • Supplementary (Purak Pariksha): The GSEB Supplementary Exam 2026 will be held in June 2026 for students who failed in one or two subjects. This allows them to save their academic year and participate in the current year's admission cycle.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeEducationGujarat Board Result 2026: When will GSEB SSC and HSC results be announced? How to download the marks memo from gseb.org
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FAQs
The SSC result is expected to be released in the third week of May 2026.
Currently, the online portal requires a seat number. If you have lost your admit card, contact your respective school to retrieve your seat number or school index code.
The only official website to check scores is www.gseb.org.

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