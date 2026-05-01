Gujarat Board Result 2026: When will GSEB SSC and HSC results be announced? How to download the marks memo from gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations for the 2025-26 academic session soon.
Over 15 lakh students who appeared for the high school exams in March will be able to check and download their mark sheets online through the official website, gsebeservice.com, soon.
According to previous trends, the Gujarat Board typically releases the results in a phased manner, starting with the HSC Science stream, followed by the General stream and SSC results.
While the Gujarat Board is yet to release an official circular for the exact date, media reports and past trends suggest the following timeline:
Results are generally activated on the official portal at 8:00 AM.
Students must have their 6-digit or 7-digit seat number, as printed on their admit card, ready. To access your digital marks memo, follow these simple steps:
The Gujarat Board provides a direct WhatsApp service to reduce server load on the main website.
Send your Seat Number to +91 6357300971 to receive your score instantly.
For students with limited internet connectivity, results are available via SMS:
For SSC: Type SSC and send to 56263.
For HSC Science: Type GJ12S and send to 58888111.
For HSC General: Type GJ12G and send to 58888111.
The GSEB follows a 9-point grading scale. Students must score a minimum of 33%, Grade ‘D’, in all subjects to be eligible for a passing certificate.
A1: 91 – 100 Marks (Outstanding)
A2: 81 – 90 Marks (Excellent)
B1: 71 – 80 Marks (Very Good)
B2: 61 – 70 Marks (Good)
C1: 51 – 60 Marks (Above Average)
D: 33 – 40 Marks (Fair/Pass)
Students who are not satisfied with their marks or failed to clear a subject get two secondary options:
FAQs
When will the GSEB 10th Result 2026 be declared?
The SSC result is expected to be released in the third week of May 2026.
Can I check my GSEB result without a seat number?
Currently, the online portal requires a seat number. If you have lost your admit card, contact your respective school to retrieve your seat number or school index code.
What is the official website for Gujarat Board results?
The only official website to check scores is www.gseb.org.