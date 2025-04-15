Gujarat GUJCET 2025 Results on April 17? GSEB shares official update: Know when, how to check

Will Gujarat GUJCET Class 12 Results 2025 be declared on April 17? The date started to pick up as the trend around Gujarat GUJCET 2025 Results, indicating that the results will be declared on April 17. Several social media posts also emerged. But the Gujarat Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), has shared an official update on it.

Advertisement

The GSEB has said in an update that that the press release circulating on the social media mentioning the said date of release of Gujarat GUJCET Class 12 results is fake! The board has also said that the official date of release of Gujarat Board Class 12 Results will be announced officially.

As of now, the Gujarat Board GUJCET Results 2025 for Class 12 will not be declared on April 17.

What did the Gujarat Board, GSEB say? It said, “No such press release has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake.”

It further advised the students who sat for the exam and their parents to not rely on any official source giving out a date of Gujarat Board GUJCET 2025 Class 12 results.

Advertisement

The Gujarat Board HSC examination was conducted from February 27 and to March 17, 2025.

How to check GUJCET 2025 results? Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org

Step 2. Look for ‘GUJCET Result 2025 link’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3. A new page will open. Students are required to enter their details such as name, login and hall ticket number

Step 4. Submit it and your result will be displayed.