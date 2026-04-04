Gujarat RTE admissions 2026 registration window opens today: How to apply at rte.orpgujarat.com

Gujarat RTE admissions 2026 application window opened today, 4 April. Those parents or guardians seeking admission of their ward in Class 1 in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Gujarat in the upcoming academic year 2026-27, most note that 12:00 midnight of 17 April is the deadline after which no applications will be accepted online.

The official notice at ‘rte.orpgujarat.com website’ states, “RTE in the academic year 2026-27 Online form for admission It can be filled from 04/04/2026 to 17/04/2026 from 12:00 midnight.”

Suggesting that there is no need to submit the online form anywhere, the notification states, “During the Sadar admission process, the parent will have to upload the original proofs such as proof of date of birth, proof of residence, caste/category proof, income proof of competent officer, income tax return, and self-declaration of non-income tax income (where applicable) while filling the online form. The parents will have to keep a print of the online form with them.”

How to apply for RTE admissions 2026? Follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Gujarat RTE admissions 2026:

View full Image View full Image Steps to apply for Gujarat RTE admissions 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.rte.orpgujarat.com.

Step 2: Navigate to online application link available on the home page.

Step 3: Select language — English or Gujarati

Step 4: Click on New Application

Step 5: Fill required details in Form A and B

Step 6: Generate Application Number

Step 7: Select preferred school within 6 kilometres of residence location.

Step 8: Upload documents.

Step 9: Confirm details and preview uploaded documents before clicking on Submit

Step 10: Download, save and take a printout of the application form

This RTE admission facility enables children from economically weaker and middle-income families to take admission in private schools for which 84,000 seats are available this year in contrast to 94,000 in the previous year. According to RTE rule, 25% seats are reserved for weaker sections of society in all private schools.

Nearly 41,000 seats are available in Gujarati medium institutions, and 40,262 in English medium among total number of seats. The number of seats in Hindi medium and other mediums are 2,235, and 320, respectively.