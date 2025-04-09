GUJCET 2025 results on THIS date: DIRECT link here; know where, how to check Gujarat Board CET exam scores at gseb.org

GUJCET 2025 results: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is preparing to announce GUJCET 2025 result in the coming days, as per media reports. GSEB is expected to declare GUJCET 2025 on April 12 around 10:00 am according to the unconfirmed sources. Those students who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for their results and it will be out anytime soon.