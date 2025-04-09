GUJCET 2025 results on THIS date: DIRECT link here; know where, how to check Gujarat Board CET exam scores at gseb.org

GUJCET 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is preparing to announce GUJCET 2025 result in the coming days.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published9 Apr 2025, 02:35 PM IST
GUJCET 2025 results: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing GUJCET 2025 result in the coming days.
GUJCET 2025 results: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing GUJCET 2025 result in the coming days.(HT)

GUJCET 2025 results: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is preparing to announce GUJCET 2025 result in the coming days, as per media reports. GSEB is expected to declare GUJCET 2025 on April 12 around 10:00 am according to the unconfirmed sources. Those students who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for their results and it will be out anytime soon.

How to check GUJCET 2025 result?

To check GUJCET 2025 result online, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the GSEB at gseb.org. 

Step 2: On the home page, click on the GUJCET Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials carefully and proceed to view your GUJCET result 2025.

Step 4: Download and save scorecard, take a printout of GUJCET 2025 result for future references.

Other GSEB official website is gujcet.gseb.org.

Direct link here

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationGUJCET 2025 results on THIS date: DIRECT link here; know where, how to check Gujarat Board CET exam scores at gseb.org
MoreLess
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.