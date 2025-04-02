Harvard’s $9 billion scramble to avoid becoming the next Columbia
Douglas Belkin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Apr 2025, 07:17 PM IST
SummaryThe Ivy League school’s president, Alan Garber, made a flurry of moves before Trump opened a federal funding review.
Harvard President Alan Garber has spent the past few weeks trying to keep his school from becoming the next Columbia.
