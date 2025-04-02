Harvard’s $9 billion scramble to avoid becoming the next Columbia

The Trump administration’s disdain for many elite institutions extends beyond the protests to the view that universities suppress conservative ideas. At a 2021 speech to the National Conservatism Conference, Vice President JD Vance, who at the time wasn’t in public office, said: “I think if any of us want to do the things that we want to do for our country and for the people who live in it, we have to honestly and aggressively attack the universities in this country." Meanwhile, the public mood toward elite universities with large endowments—Harvard’s is north of $50 billion—is sour.