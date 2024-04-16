The Haryana board re-exam of some of the cancelled subjects will take place in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 16.

The Haryana board re-exam of some of the cancelled subjects will take place on today on April 16. The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct the re-examination of the cancelled subjects at three exam centres in Nuh district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The re-exam will take place at the district headquarters located in Nuh for senior secondary English (Core) and History subject. The Haryana board will conduct the exam from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The decision to cancel the exam and re-schedule it to a new date came after reports extensive cheating during the Class 10 board exam at a school located in Haryana's Nuh district surfaced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Haryana board exams: People climb walls of Tauru exam centre to help students cheat | Watch Video footage from the time when the initial exam was being conducted shows widespread cheating. In the video, people could be seen scaling the school walls to deliver notes to students during their board exams.

This video widely circulated on social media, prompted HBSE chairman Ved Parkash Yadav to declare the cancellation of the Class 10 English exam at Aarohi Model Higher Secondary School, Revasan, and Hindu Higher Secondary School, Nuh-05 (B-2) centre.

Netizens were strong to react to the video as one user noted, “Guys climbing straight wall unassisted should be immediately drafted , Army scouts should be posted near and around exam centers to catch young rare talent." Another user stated, “What is happening in Nooh is also part of Modi ki guarantee." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Official information on date and time expected soon. Check direct link here A third user commented, “Is it school or jail?" A fouth user remarked, “Double engine sarkar ki faida."

The official notice dated April 12, stated that concerned school principals have been informed through e-mail and telephone about the rescheduling of the exam.

Also read: UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: UPMSP to declare Board Results 2024 soon at upresults.nic.in. Check details Students should visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana for more details and updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!