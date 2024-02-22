Has CM Yogi Adityanath called for re-examination of UP Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024? Check facts here
The UP Police constable exam faced paper leaks and impersonation cases, leading to demands for a re-exam. 244 people have been arrested for adopting unfair means. UP Police Recruitment Board dismissed paper leak claims, ensuring exam integrity.
UP Police constable recruitment exam: The UP Police constable exam which was held on 17 and 18 February faced exam paper leaks and impersonating cases. Since then, the demands for conducting the exams again has increased. As per Live Hindustan report, candidates in many districts demanded cancellation of the exams as they said that the paper was leaked on WhatsApp before they got in their exam hall.