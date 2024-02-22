UP Police constable recruitment exam: The UP Police constable exam which was held on 17 and 18 February faced exam paper leaks and impersonating cases. Since then, the demands for conducting the exams again has increased. As per Live Hindustan report, candidates in many districts demanded cancellation of the exams as they said that the paper was leaked on WhatsApp before they got in their exam hall.

The claim of paper leak was dismissed by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. “Initial investigations have found that miscreants are using Telegram's edit feature to cheat and spread confusion about a paper leak on social media. The board and UP Police are monitoring these incidents and conducting a thorough investigation into their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly," the board said.

The board had further assured that it was committed to maintaining ‘transparency and integrity’ of each of its exams. “After the successful completion of the exam on a large scale, the board will thoroughly verify the unverified news trending with the help of UP Police. Candidates should remain assured," it added.

Will the exams be conducted again?

Amid call for conducting the exams again, a video is being circulated on social media of CM Yodi Adityanath. In a video shared by a user on Instagram Users name aryan_ydv_4u, the CM is seen saying, “We said cancel the entire paper now. Arrest the entire gang. Send all the children to their homes safely. Conduct the examination again with transparency in a month. No fee will be charged from any child. Arrangements for their travel will be free. Children travel in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses using their ID cards." However, the video showed is old. If you see the video, the date mentioned at the event where the CM is speaking is 28 November.

The Live Hindustan report also stated that the video of CM Yogi was two years old when the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test UPTET exam paper was leaked. Meanwhile, this old video is misleading claims as it has no mention of re-exam of the UP constable exams.

BJP Minister calls for re-exam

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has also written to CM Adityanath to conduct the exams again. “Some young aspirants who appeared for the examination informed me that the question paper of all the four shifts was leaked before the exam on 17 and 18 Feb," the Minister said as quoted by TOI. The minister stated that the matter is of serious and could impact future of the student, the minister, hence, demanded exams to be held again.

244 people nabbed in UP

As many as 244 people have been either arrested or detained by the police across Uttar Pradesh in the last three days for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam. According to a statement issued by the state police headquarters, these arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18. "The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them," said Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said as reported by PTI. He further added, “Most of the arrests were made before the accused could execute their nefarious plans of disturbing the sanctity of the exam by adopting unfair means."

In another incident, a candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination and his dummy were arrested for alleged cheating, forgery and using unfair means during the test, officials told PTI on Monday. The deal under which the dummy candidate appeared for the examination instead of the actual aspirant was fixed at ₹5 lakh, of which ₹1 lakh was paid in advance, the police added.

On 23 December, under 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state's history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The exam which was conducted at 2385 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to fill 60,244 positions in the UP police force.

