HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Scores to be out at bseh.org.in. Check steps to download

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the supplementary exam results for class 10 at the official website.

Students who have appeared for the supplementary exam will be able to check their HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 from its official website — bseh.org.in. In order to check the scores, students will require login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Students are advised to keep their login details handy to access their results.

Apart from the official website, students can check scores through the SMS service and Digilocker.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Steps to download scores Students must follow the steps given below to download the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2025. —

Step 1: Go to the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Visit the link ‘HBSE class 10th Compartment Result 2025’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the login details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The HBSE 10th class compartment result 2025 will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the Class 10 Result 2025 on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Nearly 2.9 lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 10 examinations this year.

The Metric examinations took place from February 28 to March 19, 2025, during a single session from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Last year, in 2024, a total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the Class 10 exams. Of these, 2,73,015 students passed, resulting in a high pass rate of 95.22%. In this examination, of 129249 girl students, 121566 passed, with a pass percentage of 94.06, while among 142250 boy students, 129544 passed, with a pass percentage of 91.07%.