Will HBSE announce Class 10 results today? When and where to check Haryana Board scores

HBSE 10th Result 2026 Today: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to declare the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14, ending the wait for lakhs of students who appeared for the Haryana Board secondary examinations this year.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their results through the official Haryana Board website, bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board is expected to formally announce the Class 10 results during a press conference. Along with the declaration of results, the board is also likely to share important details including overall pass percentage, topper names, district-wise performance, and other examination statistics.

Following the official announcement, the direct result link will be activated on the board’s website, allowing students to access their provisional marksheets online.

Where To Check HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Students can visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana to access their results after the declaration.

Official Website: Board of School Education Haryana

Students will need their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth, to access the scorecard online.

How To Download Haryana Board 10th Result Students can follow these steps to check and download the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026:

Step 1 Visit the official Haryana Board website — bseh.org.in

Step 2 Click on the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3 Enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 Submit the information to view the result on the screen.

Step 5 Download the provisional marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use.

Details Mentioned On HBSE Scorecard The provisional online marksheet will contain several important details related to the student’s examination performance.

These include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Division

Qualifying status Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the provisional scorecard after downloading it.

HBSE Passing Criteria Explained According to the Haryana Board’s examination guidelines, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the HBSE Class 10 examinations.

Students who fail to meet the required passing criteria will have to appear for compartment examinations, which will be conducted later by the board.