Education
How AR Rahman’s orchestra is tuning lives
N Madhavan 10 min read 27 Dec 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Summary
- Sunshine Orchestra, which imparts musical skills to under-served children for free, has started churning out professionals
Chennai: As 24-year-old Anish Franklin sat down in January to record an audition that would transform his life, he was a bundle of emotions and nerves. Franklin, whose father was a driver and mother, a housewife, studied in a government school in Chennai. Though he had an aptitude for music, sang in his church choir and had learned the keyboard briefly, he never imagined pursuing a life in music. That was until 2014, when a well-wisher introduced him to the Sunshine Orchestra, the brainchild of two-time Academy Award winning composer A.R. Rahman.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less