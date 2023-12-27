How AR Rahman’s orchestra is tuning lives

Rahman also has the orchestra perform at his live concerts, both in India and abroad. In 2016, while part of Rahman’s Malaysia tour, the Sunshine Orchestra became the first to play Indian classical music at Petronas Towers. That same year, they played at the United Nations headquarters in New York as a tribute to the legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi. They were also part of a music tour by the late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in Malaysia and Singapore. “I use Sunshine orchestra as often as I can in my concerts. They are great, extremely hard working, and on top of things. It is a small but very effective string section," says music composer and renowned drummer Ranjit Barot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}